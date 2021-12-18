Weather Blog

Soggy start to Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The weekend is off to a soggy start, but we’ll dry out by later this afternoon.

TODAY: Showers continue through the first part of the day. We’ll see the rain end around noon across the state. Clouds hang around for the rest of the day. We’ve already seen our high temperature for the day. Temperatures drop into the lower 40s by 5 p.m. Winds become a bit breezy at times out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be dry if you’re heading downtown for the Colts game. Look for mostly cloudy skies but be prepared for cooler weather. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s by late tonight.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a few clouds to start out Sunday morning. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies for much of the day. It’s going to be a bit chilly with highs only climbing into the upper 30s, which is a few degrees below normal.

MONDAY: Sunshine continues for the new workweek with quiet weather. High temperatures climb into the low and middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a pretty quiet weather pattern for the week of Christmas. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the first part of the week with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s close to 50 for Christmas. Right now, it looks like there’s a slight chance for some light precipitation. However, temperatures will be too warm for it to snow, so it looks like our chances for a white Christmas are very slim.