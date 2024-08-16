Soggy start with lots of dry time this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A soggy start to your Friday morning. We will see a warm and muggy afternoon.

TODAY: Rain comes to an end right around the midday hours under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll look for some sunshine later this afternoon. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs climbing into the low and middle 80s. There is a chance we may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up across the state later this afternoon. One or two of those could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center does have us under a marginal risk or a low end severe weather threat. Main threats would be some gusty winds and some moderate to heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight, just a slight chance of an isolated shower. It’s going to be warm and muggy with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: We will see lots of dry time heading into the weekend however rain chances are not zero. We will see an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up late Saturday afternoon into the early evening hours. It is going to be warm and muggy with highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s. It will also be a bit breezy as well with southwesterly winds that could gust upwards of 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies on Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could be possible later in the afternoon with highs climbing near 80.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORCAST: Slightly cooler air moves in for early next week. We will see sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures into the upper 70s. Morning lows early Tuesday and Wednesday will be into the 50s so a crisp start as we head into the middle part of the work week. Later in the week we will see those temperatures climb into the lower 80s under dry conditions and sunny skies.