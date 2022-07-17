Weather Blog

Soggy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain moves across the state for the end of the weekend. Look for showers and thunderstorms on and off during the day.

TODAY: A system is sweeping across Indiana and will bring us some beneficial rains. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. An isolated storm may be on the stronger side south of Indianapolis. It’s going to stay cloudy and very humid. Temperatures really won’t be budging too much. We’ll see readings stay in the middle 70s all day long.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers/storms are possible during the evening and overnight hours. It will stay muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A few showers may linger especially in southern Indiana in the morning. It’s going to be humid with highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Skies clear and it becomes hot for the next several days. High humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable too. Look for highs on Tuesday in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: The high heat and humidity continue for the rest of the work week. Look for highs in the 90s with little rain chances.