Soggy Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Rain moves into the area during the night with a cooler start on Monday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain developing overnight. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times tonight. It will be chilly with lows falling into the lower 40s.

It looks like the heaviest rain will fall from Indy southward.

MONDAY: A few showers may linger into the morning commute on Monday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower during the afternoon.

It’s going to be a cooler day with highs staying in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Shower chances end but clouds hang around for the night. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower later in the evening. Highs climb into the lower 60s which is right around normal for this time of year.

8DAY FORECAST: There will be several chances for showers during the work week. Temperatures rise into the 70s for the middle and end of the work week.