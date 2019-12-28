Soggy Sunday ahead with near-record high temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Skies will stay cloudy with a few scattered showers Saturday evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: If you have any evening plans, be sure to grab the umbrella. We’ll see scattered showers possible throughout the evening. A warm front will lift northward, and temperatures will stay steady or slowly rise after midnight. Lows will stay in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Moderate to heavy rain is likely on-and-off during the entire day. Central Indiana residents may even hear a few claps of thunder. Rain will be in the early morning and, while we may get a brief break by lunchtime, more moderate to heavy rain will move into the region.

It’s going to be breezy and mild with near-record highs.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s. Many spots will easily pick up an inch of rain while some locations may see closer to 2 inches.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue throughout the night and eventually taper off to a few scattered showers. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers in the early morning. There’s a chance we may see a few flurries mixing in during the day and into the evening. It will be breezy and colder with highs in the lower 40s. This is much closer to normal for this time of year.

8-DAY FORECAST: A few light flurries or a wintry mix is possible Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the 30s. Look for mostly sunny skies on New Year’s Day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s. Several chances of rain or a wintry mix will move into the area for the end of the week and next weekend. Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 40s through the first weekend of the new year.