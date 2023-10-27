Soggy weekend with blast of winterlike air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the workweek with one final warm day in this forecast after starting off with record warm low temperatures this morning.

We are still on track for wet weather as we roll through the weekend. Then, the coldest air of the season will follow suit next week, and it could even be near record cold as well.

Friday night: Scattered showers and storms will develop tonight as a cold front passes through. We are not expecting severe weather with this activity.

Temperatures will hang mild until we get closer to daybreak Saturday. Lows will eventually bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: It is important to first mention with Saturday’s forecast that the high will occur at midnight, and this will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures for much of the remainder of the day will hang around the mid to upper 50s. If you’re planning on running in the Indy Monumental Marathon or going to the Irvington Halloween Festival, it will be on the cool side overall.

By Saturday night, we will see the front that originally passed through us turn back north into the state. This and the combination of a second surge of moisture will fuel widespread rain (heavy at times) Saturday night into Sunday. Be sure to clean out storm drains and gutters to help minimize the potential for localized flooding.

Sunday: Let’s just cut to the chase, Sunday is going to be a soggy and chilly day overall. Heavy rainfall will occur at times as well. Highs will only manage to get into the mid 50s.

By early Monday, much of central Indiana looks to have received up to 0.5-1.5 inches of rain. Areas farther south have a better probability of 2+ inches.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers will linger into Monday, and temperatures by this point will drop even further. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest on Monday. Halloween on Tuesday could be one of the coldest on record as we struggle to get into the mid 40s. There is even the possibility of flurries/light snowflakes Halloween evening and night. Then, we’ll open November with persisting cold air. By the latter half of next week, we’ll work back in warmer temperatures.