Solid weather for Friday, then turning more unsettled going into next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a cold front pushing through yesterday, we tallied another near-normal temperature day in which some locations remained fairly humid.

We’re looking towards a fine end to the workweek before we re-introduce heat, humidity, and storm chances as we push into next week.

Thursday night: A mostly clear night is expected with lows falling down into the mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday: We’re in for a good weather day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a slightly lower muggy meter. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with winds remaining light out of the east.

Saturday: We’ll begin to warm back up starting Saturday. Expect more abundant sunshine with slightly higher humidity values. Highs are set to rise into the mid 80s with some locations pushing into the upper 80s south of Indy.

7-Day Forecast: The muggy meter looks to crank up even further Sunday with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will eventually climb closer to the 90 degree mark next week. This hotter air will be accompanied by miserable humidity and daily storm chances.