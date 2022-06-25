Weather Blog

Some get much needed rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed will be possible for central Indiana later on tonight into parts of Sunday. However, it does not seem like everyone will get the rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start skies will start off the night. After midnight, spotty showers will move in with an isolated rumble of thunder, but the severe threat is very low. Not everyone will be getting the much needed rain. Low temperatures will be the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Isolated shower and storm chance for the morning into early afternoon before a cold front crosses our area. Highs in the mid 80s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds will be decreasing along with humidity. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable with the lower humidity. High temperatures right around 80 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: A high pressure system will build nearby which will bring in quiet weather. Multiple days will feature plenty of sunshine as temperatures steadily climb throughout the week. We should be back into the 90s after mid-week. A slow-moving cold front will enter back the chance of rain next weekend.