Some rain/snow today, strong system on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the season’s first widespread snow Saturday, a lot of melting has occurred in the last 24 hours. This will continue this afternoon as we eye a much stronger system for Monday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Scattered rain/snow mix mainly this morning. Not much additional accumulation is expected. Winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy as our next storm will be on the way for Monday night. High temperatures near 40 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our attention turns to a stronger system arriving Monday night. Initially, many in the northern half of the state start with snow before flipping to all-rain Tuesday morning. Peak wind gusts Tuesday into Wednesday could climb to 40 mph.

Rain continues most of Tuesday with windy conditions before potentially flipping back to snow in our area early Wednesday. This may be our best shot in central Indiana of the snow sticking and remaining on the ground with slightly cooler air wrapping in.

Another strong system will be on the way Friday into Sunday bringing the chance of snow. After this system, colder air starts to funnel into the region.