Some rain Thursday night, very hot by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We matched our warmest day of 2024 here in Indy with a high of 87. We’re awaiting for our next chance of rain and storms for tonight.

Then, we’ll stay on the warm side into the first half of Father’s Day weekend before very hot air settles into place.

A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 9 PM EDT Thursday night.

Thursday night: Showers and storms are set to slide southeastward through tonight.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail the main concerns. Heavy rainfall will also accompany these storms.

Lows will only drop into the upper 60s. It will also be a little humid.

Friday: Another very warm day will commence for Friday. Humidity values will be above the uncomfortable line for the first half of the day before they drop. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s.

Saturday: Slightly cooler temperatures slide in Saturday with tolerable air staying in place. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Father’s Day on Sunday is when we’ll really turn up the heat with highs approaching the low to mid 90s. Humidity values will also crank up going into next week. Highs through at least the first half of next week look to be in the low to mid 90s. These temperatures in conjunction with the humidity will cause near triple digit heat index values. Rain and storm chances will remain low and spotty next week too.