Some showers for Friday, chilly this weekend | Oct. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re set to welcome any bit of rain we can get on Friday as our drought situation continues to worsen.

Friday’s system will lead way to a chilly final weekend of October before we surge back into the 70s next week.

Thursday night: Cloud cover will steadily increase overnight ahead of our next rain chance. Showers will begin to infiltrate northern parts of Indiana during the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning.

Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Expect on/off hit and miss showers for a good chunk of Friday with the potential for a couple rumbles of thunder. This rain will unfortunately not put a large dent into our growing drought problem.

Highs look to sneak into the low 70s regardless of the cloud cover and rain.

Saturday: Friday’s system will usher in the return of chilly fall air heading into this weekend. We’re talking near normal temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and light winds. Highs will top out in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Saturday’s weather will basically rinse and repeat for Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Now, this fall chill will not last as we expect a temperature surge back into the 70s by Monday. We could even be talking as far as near record highs by Tuesday and Wednesday with numbers in the mid to upper 70s. The next best chance for rain may fall on Halloween, but it is too early to tell if this will heavily hamper trick-or-treat time or even completely shift to Friday.