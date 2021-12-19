Weather Blog

Some sunshine but a chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll see a few clouds to start off Sunday but sunshine returns for the afternoon.

TODAY: We’ll start off with a little cloud cover across the state. High pressure begins to move into the area for the afternoon allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will be around normal for this time of the year. Highs near 38.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear overnight and winds go calm. This will allow temperatures to drop into the middle 20s.

MONDAY: After a frosty start to your Monday morning, we’ll see temperatures climb into the afternoon. Look for highs in the middle 40s with lots of sunshine.

TUESDAY: The quiet weather pattern continues through Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs drop a little on Wednesday but then really ramp up for the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs on Christmas will likely be in the 50s and possibly even close to 60. There’s a slight chance for a few showers on Christmas Eve, but other than this slight chance, the rest of the week looks dry and quiet.