Some sunshine late Tuesday before rain moves in midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and chilly start across the state this morning. We’ll see some sunshine later in the day on this Tuesday. Rain moves in by midweek and may linger into Friday night.

TODAY: Lots of clouds to greet you on this Tuesday morning. Those clouds are acting like a blanket keeping us a little warmer than areas out to our west. Where skies are clear temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning around parts of Illinois. Skies eventually begin to clear later this afternoon and early this evening. So some sunshine is possible late this Tuesday. Highs still stay below normal but will be better than yesterday. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60. Normal high for this time of the year is 66.

TONIGHT: This evening looks dry. Skies clear and become partly cloudy. It’s going to be chilly once again. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s across much of the state.

WEDNESDAY: It’s going to be a chilly start to your Wednesday morning. We will see lots of sunshine to start off your Wednesday. Skies become partly cloudy later in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures Wednesday climb to seasonal readings. Highs climb into the middle 60s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

A storm system heads this way late Wednesday. That brings more clouds Wednesday night with a few showers possible overnight. Lows fall into the lower 50s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: As this system moves across the state. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will be possible. Temperatures stay around normal with highs near 65.

8DAY FORECAST: Another cold front moves through the state on the backend of this system. It brings more wrap around showers on Friday. We could again see more showers for Friday night football games. The good news is it doesn’t look like we will see any thunder with this rain.

A few showers are possible early Saturday. Otherwise the weekend doesn’t look all that bad. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s near 60 for both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s weather looks great for the Colts game.