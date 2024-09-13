Southern Indiana gets rain, dry stretch continues | Sept. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some rain in southern sections of Indiana for the day today. But the dry stretch continues for central and northern sections of Indiana.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions through much of the day with some sunshine peeking through in north central and northern sections of Indiana. We’ll see some rain from what’s left of Francine in southern sections of Indiana. Which they could definitely use the rain as some spots around Evansville under a severe drought. We will begin to see humidity values climb a little bit later this afternoon and into the early evening hours so it’ll feel slightly uncomfortable.

Temperatures will climb today into the low 80s here in Indianapolis and the upper 80s in northern sections of Indiana where we will see more sunshine. Southern sections of Indiana where we’ll see more clouds and rain will keep temperatures into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Quiet conditions later on tonight if you are heading to the Fever game or the Indianapolis Indians. Temperatures will be in the 70s at the beginning of both of those games and overnight will look for mostly cloudy skies dry conditions lows falling into the mid-60s.

DRY STRETCH CONTINUES

Heading into the weekend looks dry on Saturday Look for partly cloudy skies with highs into the middle 80s. It will feel a little bit more uncomfortable for both Saturday and Sunday as far as humidity values go. On Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

The dry stretch continues heading into next week. Will look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the lower 80s and sunshine continues for the next several days next week. High temperatures will stay a little bit above normal into the low and middle 80s for much of next week.