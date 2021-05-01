Weather Blog

Spectacular Sunday follows Super Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hope you got a chance to get out and enjoy the super Saturday we had in Central Indiana. The good news is, it will be even nicer Sunday.

Tonight: Still a little breezy with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. But temperatures do not get as chilly. Expecting a low in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunday starts mostly sunny then some thin clouds start to move in by afternoon. It’s another breezy day with Southwest winds at 10-15 mph and a high temperature in the upper 70s

Sunday night: Rain showers start to move in from the south by late Sunday. The overnight low in the upper 50s again.

Monday: Showers likely off and on with possible thunderstorms also. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail. High temperature in the mid 70s

Monday night: FutureCast shows a line of strong storms developing late Monday. These storms could bring the possibility of severe weather. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Low temperature in the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: there is a chance for showers in the morning but the weather should be drying out by afternoon. Cooler with the high in the mid 60s.