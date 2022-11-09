Weather Blog

Spectacular Thursday, then cold air makes a rude awakening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more marvelous fall day is ahead before we make the dreadful drive towards winterlike air.

Wednesday night: Tonight is set to be more on the pleasant side with warmer overnight temperatures. Skies will remain mostly clear as lows only dip into the upper 40s.

Thursday: The best weather day of the week will shine through magnificently for our Thursday. Enjoy a warm day with abundant sunshine and a light breeze out of the south. Highs look to rise into the low 70s.

Friday: Changes begin to enter the forecast on our Friday. The remnants of Nicole will bring extensive cloud cover across the state. There could even be some showers that work their way into portions of southeastern Indiana, but we are not expecting widespread rain statewide at this time.

A front will also be moving across the state, which will cause winds to pick up a bit and come out of the northwest. Wind gusts could be up to 25-30 MPH at times. Due to the cloud cover and northwesterly winds, highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for a lot of locations.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for the coldest air of the season to swing into the state this upcoming weekend. We will have a hard time getting into the upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a brisk wind chill that factors into this weekend’s forecast. This cold pattern does not look to leave us anytime soon as next week features a continuation of winterlike air. Next Tuesday could also feature the chance for a rain/snow mix.