Split weather weekend to end June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to work in a split weekend to close out June with a combo of muggy air/storm chances and cooler/pleasant air.

Friday night: Showers will increase in coverage as we head into tonight. There will also be the potential for isolated storms.

Expect a very warm night with lows only down in the mid 70s.

Saturday: We’ll start the day active with showers and a few storms. This round of activity looks to start moving out through the early afternoon hours. Then, additional pop-ups may form going into the evening and nighttime hours.

There is a low risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the main threat.

Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will also feel quite miserable with dew point values over 70. This will cause heat index values to be in the 90s at times. Winds will be a little breezy at times too.

Sunday: A much more comfortable day will settle in to end the month of June. Less humidity and cooler air will prevail with an area of high pressure swinging in. This area of pressure will lead way to highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: July looks to start on a nice note in the low 80s before we quickly return to a more warmer and humid state. Storm chances will also increase going into midweek next week. Independence Day right now showcases a chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.