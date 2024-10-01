Spotty afternoon showers, much cooler tonight | Oct. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had some foggy conditions this morning across parts of central Indiana. We will see some clouds and a few spotty showers later this afternoon before more cooler temperatures move in later tonight.

TODAY: We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky throughout the day today. A few spots may see some sunshine as a cold front sweeps across the state. Much of the day will be dry but later in the afternoon we will see a few spotty showers develop. Any rain that does form will be scattered and on the light side. Showers will not last very long and they will continue to move south and east. As the front approaches we may see winds gust about 15 to 20 mph.

High temperatures today will be climbing into the mid and upper 70s near 80. This is about 5 to 7 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

COOLER TONIGHT

TONIGHT: Skies begin to clear overnight tonight the winds drop and it turns cooler. Lows fall into the upper 40s across parts of Central and Southern Indiana. Lower and middle 40s across parts of northern and central Indiana .

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful start to the day on your Wednesday but a crisp one. With temperatures into the 40s to start the day. Mostly sunny skies will make for a beautiful day with highs in the upper 60s near 70. Another clear and cool night expected with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Thursday looks beautiful once again with mostly sunny skies highs will be climbing into the mid 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies expected on Friday and Saturday temperatures look good into the mid and upper 70s. A few spotty showers may be possible on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Sunny skies on Monday with cooler readings with highs into the upper 60s.