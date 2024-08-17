Spotty rain chances this weekend, gorgeous weather next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty rain chances will remain this weekend after it was a wet close to the work week. Daybreak this morning is at 7 AM in Indianapolis which will be our last 7 AM or before Daybreak until April 2025.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies from mid-morning into parts of the afternoon. Spotty on/off showers and storms return this afternoon and evening. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for southeastern Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-80s with humid air.

TONIGHT: Spotty rain chances continue early on in the night. Mostly cloudy skies remain through the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with spotty on/off showers and storms continuing. This is not going to be an all-day nonstop rain chance. There will be dry windows. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: A beautiful stretch settles in next week. Much more comfortable air moves in with most of the week in the 70s under sunshine. No rain chances are in the forecast beyond this weekend.