Weather Blog

Spotty Saturday shower, sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re finally going to get a break from the rain we’ve seen the last few days.

TODAY: There will be lots of clouds to start off Saturday morning. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers on and off during the day. However, they’re not going to be as heavy as the last few days. It will remain humid with highs in the upper 70s close to 80. Humidity values stay high during the day but gradually decrease later tonight. Skies begin to clear and we may see some sunshine before the sun sets Saturday night.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It won’t be as humid and uncomfortable as it has the last few nights. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: We’re in store for a great end to the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine. It will be less humid and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Skies start off partly cloudy in the morning and we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become mostly clear and we’ll see a nice evening. Expect low humidity values with lows near 64.

MONDAY: Temperatures begin to climb a little, though they’ll still be right around normal for this time of the year. Look for partly cloudy skies Monday with highs near 84.

8DAY FORECAST: The quiet weather pattern continues for the first several days of the new workweek. Look for highs around normal in the low to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. It stays dry through the middle and end of the week. Rain chances increase for Friday and next weekend.