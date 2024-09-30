Spotty showers and mild start to week | Sept. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of clouds today with a few spotty showers. Temperatures continue to be above normal but cooler weather ahead for the middle part of the work week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions expected today. We will see a few spotty sprinkles and light mist early this morning. A few spotty showers will be possible heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s which is about 5 degrees or so above normal for this time of the year. It remains slightly humid with light winds out of the north and northeast. The weather conditions are still left over remnants of Hurricane Helene. This area of low pressure finally loses its grip on our state and will move out in the next 24 to 48 hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the night tonight. We will see some fog developing late tonight and early tomorrow morning as well. Low temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: A little patchy fog early on your Tuesday morning. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy through much of the day. A few scattered light showers is possible on and off throughout the day with high temperatures climbing close to 80. Skies eventually become partly cloudy to mostly clear late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: A cooler start to your Wednesday morning with temperatures into the upper 40s. Look for lots of sunshine into the afternoon on Wednesday and temperatures a few degrees below normal. Highs will reach right around 70.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions continue for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Some spotty showers may be possible heading into your Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.