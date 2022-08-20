Weather Blog

Spotty showers and storms Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet early part of Saturday, central Indiana has seen a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. There should be a lull in the weather this evening before more rain chances return.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Scattered showers and storms can be expected mainly later on. An isolated strong storm may be possible which is why there is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies will remain. Spotty showers and storms remaining possible along a cold front crossing the area. Eastern Indiana should hang onto the rain chances later on in the evening, that is where a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is possible. . High temperatures in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Central Indiana should see some more sunshine with partly cloudy skies. There is the very small chance of an isolated shower. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Next week is shaping up to be a quiet one. Our temperatures will be sitting in the low to mid 80s throughout the entire week which is pretty normal for this time of year. The next rain chance will not arrive until next Friday.