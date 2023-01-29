Weather Blog

Spotty showers early Sunday; few flurries Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers are possible for the first half of the day with falling temperatures. More light precipitation develops later tonight.

TODAY: We’ve already seen our high temperature for the day very early this morning. We’ll continue to see temperatures fall into the upper 30s later this afternoon. Showers will be scattered for the first part of the day but gradually come to an end around noon. Clouds stick around and it stays breezy through much of the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around tonight. A little patchy freezing drizzle or a few flurries will be possible overnight into the first part of Monday morning. Temperatures drop into the middle 20s.

MONDAY: A few flurries or patchy freezing drizzle is possible early Monday morning. Otherwise look for cloudy skies and temperatures to be a little below normal. Highs make it into the upper 20s near 30. It turns cold Monday night with lows falling into the middle teens.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with morning lows in the middle teens. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon Tuesday but temperatures stay cold. Highs only climb into the middle 20s.

8DAY FORECAST: The weather pattern stays relatively quiet for the rest of the week. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky during the next few days with temperatures near normal in the 30s. Lows in the morning will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.