Weather Blog

Spotty showers for Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll end the weekend with more cloud cover and another chance for a few spotty showers.

TODAY: More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with spotty showers and storms. It will be slightly humid with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Our severe weather risk is very low with parts of southeastern Indiana under a marginal risk. This means an isolated storm may reach severe criteria today.

TONIGHT: An early evening shower or storm is possible otherwise skies become partly cloudy later tonight. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: An isolated shower is possible but most locations stay dry for the start of the workweek. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 on Monday.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is likely on Tuesday and temperatures begin to warm up with highs in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures begin to rise throughout the rest of the week. Highs climb into the middle and eventually upper 80s by next weekend. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers on Friday. Right now the weekend looks dry with temperatures potentially climbing into the upper 80s near 90.