Spotty showers Friday, fall feel this weekend | Sept. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front moves through the state today bringing a few spotty showers. A dramatic drop in temperatures heading this way for the weekend will make it feel much more like fall around the state.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on and off throughout the day today as a cold front marches across the state. We will see a very thin line of a few spotty showers move across the metro area around the lunch hour. In the southeastern part of the state there could be a few rumbles of thunder with a low-end severe weather risk. Maybe a gusty wind or two possible in southeastern Indiana. High temperatures today will be into the mid and upper 70s across parts of northern Indiana near 80 here in Indianapolis and southern Indiana will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Much of the rain will move off to the south and east by later this evening. If you are heading to the fever game downtown to Bloomington to watch IU play football or to any of those high school football games we will see dry conditions. As the front passes the winds are going to ramp up we may see winds gusting anywhere between 15 and 20 miles per hour later on this evening. Lows will fall to about 51 so we’ll turn much cooler.

FALL LIKE WEEKEND

SATURDAY: On Saturday will look for mostly sunny skies high temperatures will be below normal. Temperatures will stay into the upper 60s and many spots may not even reach 70 on Saturday. It will be much cooler for any of the college football games across the state that you maybe heading to.

SUNDAY: A cool start for Sunday morning so heads up if you were going to be tailgating before the Colts home opener. Temperatures will start out into the mid and upper 40s with tailgate temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunny skies heading into the afternoon we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions for much of next week. Summer returns with highs in the middle to upper 80s.