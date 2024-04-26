Spotty showers Friday, warm this weekend

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Not as a chilly start as yesterday morning. We may see a few spotty showers later this afternoon and early evening. We have a warm weekend on tap with highs returning into the 80s.

TODAY: A sunny and not so chilly start this morning. More clouds move into the state later today. Much of the day will be dry but we may see a few spotty showers and storms later this afternoon and early evening.

Highs climb into the upper 60s, which is right around normal for this time of the year. A few spotty showers are possible around 4 to 6 p.m. So if you are heading downtown for the Pacers game you may encounter a few raindrops.

It will be a bit breezy at times today with winds gusting at times near 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Temperatures only fall into the lower 60s. Clouds hang around for the overnight with showers and even a few thunderstorms possible.

WARM WEEKEND

Warm weekend compared to last weekend. Last weekend we had highs in the 50s. This weekend temperatures climb into the 80s.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible to begin your Saturday morning. By midday the rain chances end. Much of the afternoon Saturday will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for the afternoon.

It will be breezy this weekend with winds gusting close to 20 to 30 miles per hour.

SUNDAY: Another warm day expected across the state. Highs climb close to 83 which is a few degrees away from the record of 86. Much of the day will be dry. Rain chances ramp up next week.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances are possible for much of Monday. Highs drop into the 70s. A few more rain chances are possible for the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures stay above normal into the middle and even upper 70s at times.