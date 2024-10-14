Spotty showers mainly north late Monday | Oct. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are running on two straight weeks of not picking up a drop of rainfall in Indianapolis. Spotty showers are possible today, but this will not be a widespread chance for everyone to get something.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies will linger around. Spotty showers have the chance to drop in from northern Indiana this evening. The majority will remain dry with the best chance of seeing a shower in north-central Indiana. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers remain a possibility. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers also cannot be ruled out for the morning. More sunshine is expected for the afternoon with highs temperatures in the mid-50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our first frost of the season is within reach for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. North-central Indiana could make a run at a first freeze in this same timeframe. Dry conditions will last through the end of the week with highs bouncing back next weekend into the 70s.