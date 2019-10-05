INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clouds increase tonight with a few spotty showers Sunday.

TONIGHT: After lots of sunshine today clouds begin to increase later this evening. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers late tonight and during the overnight hours. Lows drop into the middle and upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A few showers may linger early in the morning. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see several dry hours during the afternoon but there’s a chance a few more light showers may pop up in the southern half of the state later in the afternoon. Highs Sunday climb into the lower 70s.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a cooler start to the work week with highs staying in the middle to upper 60s. Our normal high for this time of year is right around 70. Skies stay partly cloudy for much of the day.

8 DAY FORECAST: Another cool fall like day is expected on Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb into the low to middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. It remains dry until a cold front moves into the area late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and cooler temperatures for next weekend.