Spotty showers through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers this morning across much of the state. We will see the chance for a few showers for the first part of the day. An active weather pattern sets up here for the next week with several spotty showers possible.

TODAY: A wet start to your Friday morning. We will see the rain continuing through the midday hours. Lots of clouds through the rest of the day. Highs climb into the 70s today. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon but most locations should be dry.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game tonight it looks dry. Temperatures will be in the 70s at first pitch.

SPOTTY SHOWERS

This weekend we will see lots of dry time but some areas will see a few pockets of afternoon showers.

The Indy Mini Marathon looks dry. Temperatures will be on the mild side with readings into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may be a little patchy fog possible early as well.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon. If you are heading to Rev Indy or the George Strait concert at Lucas Oil Stadium I think it will be dry.

There’s a chance of few spotty showers or thunderstorms after midnight and into the very early morning hours Sunday. Much of Sunday will be dry with a few isolated showers into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday climb into the middle 70s.

Next week we will be seeing an active pattern. Look for on and off showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. There may be some stronger storms possible Tuesday. Highs climb into the upper 70s and the lower 80s.