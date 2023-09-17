Spotty showers today, quiet week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only a trace of rainfall was picked up in Indianapolis on Saturday. Sprinkles will once again be the theme to close the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy start. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, but overall any rainfall would be light and under 0.10 inches. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds decreasing. Low temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: Central Indiana will be spoiled with a beautiful mostly sunny day. High temperature in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather settles in for much of the week. High temperatures will return to the 80s mid to late week as an upper-level ridge builds in. Right now there is not a single rain chance outside of today in this forecasting period.