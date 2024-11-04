Spotty showers today, rain likely late on Election Day | Nov. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a much better chance for on and off showers northwest of Indianapolis on Monday. For Election Day, rain is likely for most spots later on in the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies to kick off the work week. Spotty light showers or sprinkles are possible with showers being more scattered northwest of Indy. High temperatures in the low to mid-70s with winds gusting to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain. There is another isolated chance of a shower. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

TOMORROW: We are starting off Election Day mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Showers and storms will become likely later in the day. Our timing is primarily late afternoon into early portions of the overnight for rain chances along the cold front. Severe weather is not anticipated. High temperatures in the mid-70s with winds gusting to 35 mph.

7-DAY FORECAST: Clouds will decrease for Wednesday as daily high temperatures settle into the 60s mid to late week. This weekend another storm system has a decent chance of bringing showers to our area late Saturday into early Sunday.