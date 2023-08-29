Spotty showers Tuesday night, feeling fantastic through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another tremendous weather day has been ongoing across the state. We’ll track a very low chance for showers Tuesday night before we keep this amazing weather trend going the next couple of days.

Tuesday night: Isolated showers are possible tonight as a front slides in from the north. Lows look to dip into the low 60s. Outlying areas look to drop even further into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s front will lead way to the best weather day of the week for Wednesday. It will be closer to a fall-like feel for us with a nice breeze out of the north, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

Thursday: We will practically copy and paste Wednesday’s forecast into our Thursday. A repeat of a bright and refreshing day will present itself with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: By the end of the workweek, we’ll find ourselves back in the 80s. Humidity values at this point won’t be overboard. However, the heat will eventually build back in through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures look to get back into the 90s by Sunday. There is potential for highs in the mid 90s next week with the muggy meter back towards the uncomfortable level.