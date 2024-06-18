Spotty showers with high humidity Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning and into the afternoon hours. It will still be very humid today under mostly cloudy skies.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible early this morning. Some locations may see some heavy rainfall. This is a welcome relief considering the high heat and humidity expected this week.

Clouds will likely hang around all day. We may fall a little short of reaching 90 degrees due to the clouds and rainfall chances. Even though we may not reach 90 it will still be very humid. Dewpoints climb into the upper 60s near 70. This will make feels like temperatures into the middle 90s.

A few showers and storms may also pop up into the afternoon hours. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians it will be very humid. Temperatures at first pitch will be into the middle and upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very humid day with highs climbing into the lower 90s. A few more clouds Wednesday with an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures may reach the 90 degree mark but it will feel more like it is into the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Heat, humidity and uncomfortable conditions continue. It looks like a dry day with mostly sunny skies. It will be hot with high back into the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures for the end of the week will climb into the triple digits.

8 DAY FORECAST: Dry conditions for the end of the week with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values climb into the triple digits. Dry for the first part of the weekend with highs in the 90s. A little dip in the jet stream pattern allows for a few showers and storms Sunday. Temperatures do drop a little into the upper 80s for Sunday and into early next week.