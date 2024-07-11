Spotty storms, heat returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few spotty storms possible later this afternoon and evening. The heat and humidity really begin to climb for the weekend and beyond.

TODAY: A few areas of patchy fog were spotted early this morning. We will see some sunshine for much of the day. I think we have lots of dry time today however rain is possible later this afternoon. Spotty storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected but a shower or storm is possible after 3 p.m. today.

Humidity values begin to climb a little later this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the lower 80s across much of the state.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians double header tonight be prepared for a few spotty storms. Temperatures at the first pitch will be in the 80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s as showers and storms begin to end.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity rise for the end of the week and especially into the weekend. Highs climb into the middle 80s. Humidity values rise even more for the end of the week. Most of the day will be dry with a very low chance of a spotty storm.

THIS WEEKEND: The heat is on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for both weekend days. Humidity values make it feel so much more uncomfortable. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Sunday.

7 DAY FORECAST: Next week highs return to the lower 90s. Heat index values rise near the triple digits for Monday and Tuesday. Much of the weekend and workweek will be dry but there is a very slight chance for a spotty storm.