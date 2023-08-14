Spotty strong storms possible Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We had a soggy start to the morning commute and more storms will fire up later this afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

TODAY: A few spotty light showers will continue through the lunch hour. More showers and storms are possible later this afternoon. It’s going to be humid but cooler today with highs staying in the 70s. A cold front begins to move across the state later today and that will spark the chance for showers and storms. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms is from I-70 and south. There’s a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center that some of the storms may be strong. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. While the tornado threat is low it’s not zero. There’s a chance we may see a quick spin up.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms come to an end this evening. Skies begin to clear overnight and we’ll see temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Humidity values also begin to drop later tonight.

TUESDAY: It stays cloudy and cooler for Tuesday. A few isolated showers may pop up later Tuesday afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the middle 70s for the afternoon. We’ll see highs about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will be a bit gusty around 10-15 miles per hour.

8DAY FORECAST: Sunny, comfortable and dry for your Wednesday. We’ll see highs near 80. Dry for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. It turns hot once again for the weekend. The Colts preseason game will be dry but hot. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the weekend and into the first part of next week.