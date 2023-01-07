Weather Blog

Spotty wintry mix for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana saw plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will be making a return shortly.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. There is an isolated chance at a wintry mix primarily in the early morning hours. Low temperature in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies remain with a spotty chance at rain/snow. Any spotty snow showers in the morning will likely transition to rain by late afternoon. Best chance of a wintry mix will come south of I-70. High temperature in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Back to partly cloudy skies. High temperature in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: High temperatures will be hovering in the 40s for much of the week in central Indiana. There will be a chance at rain later in the week from late Thursday into Friday.