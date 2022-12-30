Weather Blog

Staying mild to enter the new year, more rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are en-route to an above average and damp end to 2022. The new year will greet us with a warmup, but rain chances will quickly return early next week.

Friday night: Expect showers to continue through the evening commute and into the overnight hours. There could be isolated pockets of moderate-heavy rainfall.

Lows will be cooler than last night with numbers falling into the low 40s.

New Year’s Eve: The final day of 2022 will be damp, but any falling precipitation will be out of our state by the afternoon hours.

Skies will remain cloudy, and with lighter winds, temperatures won’t be as warm. However, highs will still manage to get into the mid to upper 40s.

If you have any plans for New Year’s Eve night, you will want the jacket as temperatures will sit in the upper 30s around the time of the ball drop.

New Year’s Day: We look to begin 2023 with a warming trend and dry conditions. Sunshine is set to peek into the picture a little bit during the first half of the day. Highs will get back into the mid 50s in what will be a good weather day to start the year.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into Monday with highs approaching the upper 50s ahead of another weather system. Rain chances and winds will pick up once again mainly after sunset Monday. Showers linger into the first half of Tuesday with highs pushing near record numbers in the 60s (Indy’s record for Tuesday is 65°). The second half of next week will feature a cooldown with chilly air returning.