Staying near normal and not as humid through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a tolerable warm and not-so muggy day to conclude the month of July. The start to August is set to continue featuring these nice conditions before we gradually transition back towards hot and muggy air with storm chances in the mix.

Monday night: We’re in for a mainly clear and pleasant night with lows falling into the low 60s. It will also be a perfect night to view the flyover of the space station, which will take place from 9:49 PM to 9:55 PM.

Tuesday: Expect a near normal and bright Tuesday to open up the month of August. We will also re-introduce hazy skies due to wildfire smoke for parts of the state, and this could impact the air quality. Winds will remain light out of the east as highs get into the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Haze may stick around through Wednesday for parts of Indiana. Along with the haze, the muggy meter will begin to creep along the uncomfortable line, but it won’t feel too miserable. Dry air will hang with us as temperatures rise back into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: After enjoying more tolerable air for the first half of this week, we’ll quickly flip back towards hotter and muggy conditions through the second half of the week. There is currently a very low chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but the bulk of the activity looks to pass through southern Indiana for now. Highs are set to push near 90 by Friday, and the first full weekend of August will see numbers in the mid 80s. Higher rain and storm chances are possible for this weekend too.