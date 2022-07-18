Weather Blog

Staying on the hotter side this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a warm and muggy start to the week with a few isolated downpours during the afternoon hours. Temperatures are set to go right back to the 90s for Tuesday, and we look to keep ahold of the heat for several days.

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies will work into the area with patches of fog developing overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: A hot and humid afternoon will be on deck under mostly sunny skies. Highs are set to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: Prepare for a sweltering Wednesday as we only continue to turn up the thermometer. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours.

There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms east of a Indy-Bloomington line with damaging winds and hail being the main concern.

Highs are expected to soar into the low to mid 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to slightly back off into the upper 80s for Thursday, but we will quickly return to the 90s going into the weekend. Hot and muggy conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday with isolated chances for showers and storms.