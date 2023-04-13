Staying warm going into the weekend with increasing rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking a continuation of warm air with increasing rain chances going into the first part of the weekend. Then, we’re in for a big cooldown.

Thursday night: Skies are going to turn partly cloudy tonight, which will cause temperatures to be a little bit warmer than last night. Lows will only dip into the mid 50s.

Friday: Cloud cover will increase further for Friday with skies eventually turning mostly cloudy. We can’t rule out a few showers Friday morning and afternoon. By Friday night, we will be dry.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Better chances for rain and isolated storms arrives for Saturday. The first half of the day will remain dry before we work in scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Another round of rain with isolated storm potential looks to slide in by late Saturday night into early Sunday.

There is even potential for isolated stronger storms west of a South Bend-Indianapolis-Bedford line with wind and hail the main concerns.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re much cooler and windy by Sunday with scattered showers. Sunday’s highs will struggle to get into the mid 50s, and wind gusts will approach 35 MPH at times. The cool and windy trend lingers into next Monday with a few morning showers possible. Warmer air will then quickly return by the middle of next week as highs get back to near 70 next Wednesday.