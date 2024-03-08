Steady rain continues through Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steady rain today, tonight and Saturday. We may pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across parts of the state before the rain moves out Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: A soaking rain will stick around all day today. We may see a little lull in the coverage around the lunch hour. But the steady rain picks back up later this afternoon. We may see a few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. A few claps of thunder may also be possible as well but no severe weather is expected. Winds may be a touch breezy out of the south and southeast today and may gust near 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Highs today will climb into the upper 50s near 60.

TONIGHT: Another surge of moisture moves into the state later this evening. The evening commute will be soggy and into the overnight hours as well. Lows fall into the 40s.

STEADY RAIN SATURDAY

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend is going to be soggy. Steady rain continues for the first part of Saturday. We may even hear a few claps of thunder. Pockets of light to moderate rain will be likely. Rain finally comes to an end by late afternoon. The clouds stick around. Temperatures drop into the 40s. Our normal high is 48 and that’s where we will end up for the afternoon.

A few spots in northern Indiana may see some light snow showers as colder air moves into the state Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday night or Sunday morning we return to Daylight Saving Time. Be sure to set your clocks forward one hour.

SUNDAY: We will be dry for the end of the weekend. It stays chilly though. Highs fall below normal for this time of the year. Highs stay in the low and middle 40s.

8 DAY FORECAST: We will start the new week off dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures return into the 50s Monday and back into the 60s for the middle of the week.