Steamy afternoon with plenty of sun!

Another muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s nearing 70 with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning with highs headed to the lower 90s! Should be a mainly dry afternoon. Tonight low temperatures will cool to the lower 70s.

This weekend will be a very summer like weekend with highs cracking 90° both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated storm both day but there will be plenty of dry time through the day.

The 90s streak could continue through the beginning of the work week next week with highs in the lower 90s Monday. There is a spotty chance of a storm.

We’ll start to crank up chances for storms mid to late week with highs cooling to the mid 80s.