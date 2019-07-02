Steamy day with a few showers this afternoon

A humid and warm morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. A few clouds with sunshine will start the morning with a partly sunny sky through the afternoon. There is a Heat Advisory that starts at 2 pm this afternoon in NE Indiana until 8 pm. Highs today will soar to the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s. A few storms could also develop this afternoon as well. Later tonight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Not as hot Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and feel like temperatures in the 90s with a good chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Some of the storms could turn on the stronger to severe side.

Showers and storms possible anytime during the day on the fourth of July. There will be dry time during the day with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers will continue through the day on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.