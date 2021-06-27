Weather Blog

Steamy Sunday with a few scattered storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be hot and humid for the end of the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms.

TODAY: We’ll end the weekend on a hot and humid note. Look for partly cloudy skies for the first part of the day Sunday. A few showers and storms will pop up later in the afternoon across much of the state. Some of the storms may produce some heavy rainfall but the risk of severe weather is very low. Highs climb into the upper 80s but the high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will be possible early this evening. Otherwise, look for skies to become partly cloudy overnight. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows falling to 71.

MONDAY: It will be hot and humid once again on Monday. Skies remain partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s near 90. An isolated shower or storm may pop up during the day but most spots remain dry.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. It’s going to be another hot one with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures drop a little for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll still see the chance for a few showers and storms during the day. Temperatures drop and so does the humidity for the end of the week and next weekend. It looks like we may also see an end to our rain chances as well. Right now, it looks like we may be able to see a dry weekend.