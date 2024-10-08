Stellar October weather continues | Oct. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been ideal to start off October. While our stellar days continue, eventually, a rain chance will be needed with drought conditions likely to expand.

TODAY: Sunny, quiet, and pleasant. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at only 5 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with temperatures running 5-10 above average in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our pattern stays dry with a high-pressure system camped right over the Midwest. This will drive Hurricane Milton into Florida and keep the moisture from the storm away from us. Milton is projected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For the weekend, a weak cold front crosses Indiana late Sunday which could bring in a stray shower, but the vast majority remain dry.