Stifling hot weather with triple-digit heat indices for much of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have now had two days in a row with hot and very muggy weather.

This streak will only pick up in intensity through midweek as we transition towards the hottest air of the year. Heat index values will also become more dangerous.

Heat advisories remain in place until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. This will be replaced with an excessive heat watch by Wednesday morning that will run through the end of Thursday.

Monday night: Another stuffy night will be on deck. Temperatures won’t really drop out of the 80s until mainly after midnight. This leads way to lows only in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: We will go right back to another hot and exceptionally humid day on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and dew point values in the low to mid 70s will make for continued miserable weather. Highs will rise into the low 90s with heat index values set to once again be near or just over 100.

Wednesday: The heat will take a more dangerous turn by Wednesday. This is when the strong ridge of high pressure nearby will begin to be at its closest to us. Expect highs to push into the mid 90s with some locations possibly feeling close to or over 110. Wednesday’s record high temperature will also be in jeopardy as Indy’s is 96 from 1936. Heat illness can occur at an even quicker rate in these conditions.

8-Day Forecast: The hottest day of the year arrives on Thursday with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be absurd with feels like numbers up to 110+ possible. It is also worth mentioning that Thursday could also feature record high temperatures as Indy’s is 98 from 1936. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday night will also be incredibly warm. Friday will stay hot with highs in the low 90s. Then, we look to transition towards much better conditions going into Saturday with a cold front moving through. This could bring a chance for showers and storms. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.