Weather Blog

Stifling through Thursday with additional rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We kept very stuffy air around through our Wednesday. This heat and humidity helped spark a line of severe storms during the late morning and early afternoon hours for mainly the northern half of the state.

Wednesday night: Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms will also remain possible along and north of interstate 70. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

It will be quite the miserable night statewide as our lows will only fall into the mid 70s.

Thursday: We will get off to a dry start for our Thursday in central Indiana. By the afternoon hours, isolated storms may pop off.

There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out north of Kokomo.

Expect another sweltering day overall with highs rising back into the low 90s. Heat index values will also likely be above 100 for some locations.

Friday: Better chances for rain and storms will arrive for Friday as a cold front will progress throughout the state.

Another chance for isolated severe storms will be in place for Friday afternoon with damaging winds as the main threat.

It will not be as hot for Friday afternoon, but it will still be quite humid before the front passes through. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Refreshing weather will arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend. Enjoy comfortable air with highs in the low 80s. Plenty of sunshine will also be around to aid in a beautiful weekend. Storm chances look to return next Monday and linger through next Wednesday. Highs will also reach the mid 80s by next week as well.