Still humid with spotty storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity stays high today with a few scattered showers and storms across the state.

TODAY: A little fog and mist is possible early this morning. The smoke and haze we’ve seen over the last two days will dissipate through the day. There may be a little haze from the smoke but it won’t be as low to the ground as it was yesterday. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today. There’s a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms especially south of the Indianapolis metro area. It stays slightly humid with highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers/storms are possible early this evening. It stays mild with lows falling into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely for the much of the day. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower but most of the rain stays south of the city. Humidity really increases Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: It gets really uncomfortable as humidity values climb Thursday. Temperatures rise too. Highs reach the upper 80s near 90 with feels like temperatures even higher. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms as well in the evening. A cold front approaches the area and brings us a chance for strong to severe storms.

8DAY FORECAST: We begin to see temperatures drop along with humidity values for the end of the week. Highs stay in the lower 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now the weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances increase for the first part of the workweek on Monday.