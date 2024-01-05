Storm brings snow this weekend, another system arrives next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some light rain and snow is heading this way for the weekend. Accumulating snow is possible across parts of the state. Another system which is much stronger arrives next week.

TODAY: Frosty conditions early this morning from clear skies overnight. Temperatures fell into the 20s. Temperatures slowly rise into the 30s later this afternoon. While we may see some sunshine to start the day clouds increase later this afternoon. It will stay dry with temperatures into the middle and upper 30s. Southern Indiana climbs into the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the Pacers game tonight you’ll be dry. Clouds increase overnight with lows fall near freezing.

Rain snow mix develops overnight and into the first part of the day Saturday.

SATURDAY: Two waves move across the state this weekend. The first wave moves through early Saturday. Light snow is possible for the first part of your Saturday. Best chance of seeing accumulating snow will be along and northeast of I-74. Light snow continues through about the mid morning hours. Total accumulations will be around 1-2 inches.

Highs Saturday climb into the middle 30s.

The afternoon Saturday will stay mostly cloudy. We’ll see a big break before a second wave moves into Indiana late Saturday night and very early Sunday morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game it looks like tailgating will be dry. There may be a few scattered showers around kickoff but there’s a better chance of rain and snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Little to no additional snowfall accumulation is possible.

SUNDAY: A few early morning snow showers are possible. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures into the upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: Our next system arrives late Monday and into the middle part of the week. This one looks much stronger that the weekend system. The exact track and precipitation type is still uncertain but rain, snow and gusty winds are all possible. Temperatures warm up into the low and middle 40s Tuesday. Winds may gust near 30 miles per hour.