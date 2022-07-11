Weather Blog

Storm chance tonight, near average temps and dry through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ticked the humidity values up a bit into the uncomfortable range for our Monday with temps in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance to work in storms late tonight before we flip to a dry and seasonable pattern the next few days.

Monday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible mainly after sunset and into the overnight hours. There is potential for isolated stronger storms with damaging winds and hail being the main concern.

A warm and muggy night will be on tap with lows only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Clouds are set to decrease Tuesday morning, which will lead way to another bright afternoon. The muggy meter is also expected to gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs will be right around average for this time of the year with numbers going up into the mid 80s.

Wednesday: The best weather day of the week is shaping up to be Wednesday. Abundant sunshine, lower humidity, and tolerable temperatures will set the stage for a fantastic day. Highs look to rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Dry weather and near average temps stay with us through Thursday it what will be another comfortable and bright day. Heat and humidity ramp back up going into the weekend with temperatures rising back near the 90s. Another chance for showers and storms looks to come into play on Sunday.